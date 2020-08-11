Jeff Darlington thinks the Big Ten's decision to postpone its fall football season has massive implications for the NFL draft. (1:19)

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, president Ted Carter and chancellor Ronnie Green released a joint statement Tuesday afternoon saying they would hope to still possibly compete this fall.

"We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges," the statement read. "We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete."

The statement comes after Big Ten conference presidents and chancellors voted Tuesday to postpone all fall sports seasons, including football, with the hopes of playing in the spring.

"We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play," the statement read.

It concluded with, "Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics."

Frost said Monday that Nebraska would be prepared to play this upcoming season, even if the Cornhuskers had to do so outside of the Big Ten.

"We're a proud member of the Big Ten," Frost said during a Zoom teleconference. "We want to play a Big Ten schedule. I think the only reason we would look at any other options is if for some reason the Big Ten wasn't playing and only a handful of teams from the Big Ten wanted to continue playing. I think if that's the case, I think we're prepared to look at any and all options."

Asked Tuesday about Nebraska's discussions to play outside the conference, commissioner Kevin Warren told the Big Ten Network, "I take those statements as a point of passion and supporting and representing their universities.

"We have 14 institutions in the Big Ten Conference. We've been together and I plan for us to continually be together. ... I understand the passion, I understand the many things that have been said and the things that will be said. I'm proud to be in the Big Ten."

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was also open-minded to the possibility of playing outside the Big Ten on Monday, saying, "We need to look at every option, and if that's the only option at the time we will explore it."

Frost said Monday that he isn't in favor of playing in the spring, because of the toll it would take on his players to play two seasons in a calendar year.

"People need to understand the carnage and aftermath of what college athletics looks like if we don't play," Frost said.