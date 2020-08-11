Sources: Pac-12 calls off fall sports, eyes spring

The Pac-12 CEO group voted Tuesday to cancel fall sports and will look at options to play in the spring, sources told ESPN.

Stadium first reported the news.

The conference has a webinar scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the decision that will include conference commissioner Larry Scott, CEO group chair and Oregon president Michael Schill, Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson and Oregon State senior associate athletic director for sports medicine Dr. Doug Aukerman.

Last month, in the wake of the same decision from the Big Ten, the Pac-12 announced it would proceed with a conference-only football schedule to begin Sept. 26. The Pac-12's decision to cancel the fall schedule Tuesday again follows the same decision from the Big Ten, which announced that it would cancel fall sports about an hour into the Pac-12's CEO group meeting.

The CEO group is made up of a chancellor or president from each of the conference's 12 universities and is the ultimate decision-maker for the Pac-12.