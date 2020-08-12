Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with driving under the influence.

According to Cleveland County (Oklahoma) jail records, Redmond was booked at 3:34 a.m.

Despite starting just four games last season, Redmond led the Sooners in sacks (6.5) and finished third on the team with 11 tackles for loss. The redshirt sophomore from Midwest City, Oklahoma, was a top recruit and was expected to contend for a starting position at defensive tackle.

On Saturday, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley paused Oklahoma's training camp, which began July 31, as a result of its Aug. 29 season opener against Missouri State being moved to September.