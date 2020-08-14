Florida State coach Mike Norvell said his team "is on the same page" one day after a trio of receivers took to Twitter, offering concerns about testing and transparency during the coronavirus pandemic.

Norvell was brusk in his responses to questions about Thursday's social media posts, which came from Tamorrion Terry, D.J. Matthews and Warren Thompson. Norvell said he has not spoken to any of those players about their concerns.

Cindy Rewis, Terry's guardian, also tweeted Thursday, asking for more transparency from Norvell, and she said on Friday she has not heard from the coach.

In a Twitter post, Thompson said, "It has been shown to myself and the rest, that our leadership is based off an 'I' mentality with them only worried about their own future rather than their own athletes. ... I have been ridiculed about speaking up regarding this issue and it needs to be addressed for myself to safely continue the season."

Norvell denied those accusations Thursday, saying the program has been transparent and followed all required protocols.

The receivers tweeted their concerns during Florida State's Thursday practice. Shortly after practice ended, numerous other Seminoles took to social media to voice their support of the program, including stars like corner Asante Samuel, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson.

"We want to allow people to have their own voice on social media. We want people to express their own opinions," Seminoles tight end Camren McDonald said. "Now, with that being said, I feel like guys will have to police themselves more and just really sit back and think about what they want to say on social media. If you really want to say that and you stand by it, then by all means, go ahead and put it out there. ... I don't think that we're going to police social media or try to silence people."

"I feel safe with what FSU Football is doing for us through this pandemic and keeping us safe," Wilson tweeted.

Earlier in the summer, Wilson threatened a player boycott when Norvell misrepresented conversations he had with the team after George Floyd was killed while in police custody.

Norvell admitted he'd made a mistake then, but he was far more adamant Thursday in the wake of Thompson's criticism.

"The integrity of how we operate, I stand by it every day," Norvell said.

Norvell was asked specifically why he hadn't reached out to Thompson and whether he had addressed the team in full following the accusations.

"I'll tell you that this team is on the same page, that's where I'll leave it," he said.