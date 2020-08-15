The Battle for the Iron Skillet may survive 2020.

TCU announced Saturday that it plans to open the season on Sept. 12 with a home game against rival SMU. The matchup would be the 100th meeting in the series.

The Big 12 model allows for nine conference games and one home nonconference game. TCU's nonconference spot opened Friday when Tennessee Tech was forced to cancel its game against the Horned Frogs after the Ohio Valley Conference postponed fall sports.

"There continues to be a lot of uncertainty about the season, but I am thrilled we were able to continue our annual series with longtime rival SMU," TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said.

To make the schedule work, SMU moved its game against Stephen F. Austin from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26.

"We want to thank TCU athletics director Jeremiah Donati and head coach Gary Patterson for re-engaging us when their schedule changed," SMU athletic director Rick Hart said in a statement. "We are excited to continue this important rivalry, especially for our team and fans."

TCU and SMU will return to Fort Worth in a previously scheduled game in 2021 before the series returns to Dallas in 2022.