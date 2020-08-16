Texas freshman receiver Troy Omeire suffered a torn ACL in practice on Saturday and will be out for the season, Texas announced on Sunday.

The 6-3, 230-pound Omeire was battling for playing time as the Longhorns look to replace Devin Duvernay, a first-round pick in this year's NFL draft, as well as Collin Johnson, who was selected in the fifth round.

Omeire said on Twitter that the injury was "a little setback. I'll be back better than I ever was."

Omeire caught 65 passes for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns his senior year at Fort Bend Austin in Sugar Land, Texas.