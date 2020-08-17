Ole Miss starting center Eli Johnson says he won't play football this season.

Johnson tweeted that he will sit out the season and focus on completing his master's degree in criminal justice in December.

The SEC allows players to opt out of the season because of COVID-19 and still remain on scholarship.

Johnson started all 12 games last season, allowing only one sack. His father, David, was hospitalized with the virus this summer.

"I will be forever grateful for my time here at Ole Miss," Johnson wrote Sunday night on Twitter. "God bless and Hotty Toddy."