LSU senior cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. announced on Monday that he is opting out of the college football season and will begin training for the NFL Combine.

Vincent becomes the second player from the defending national champions to opt out. Neil Farrell Jr., a projected starter at defensive end, opted out last week according to reports.

SEC teams opened preseason camp on Monday. The conference intends to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule starting Sept. 26.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have both postponed their football seasons.

Vincent was LSU's starting nickel back last season and ranked second on the team in interceptions with four. He posted a message of thanks to LSU and its fans on Monday.

Several high-profile upperclassmen have made similar decisions in recent weeks, including Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman and Miami defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau.

On Saturday, Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason told ESPN that multiple players have opted out of the season, including senior linebacker and leading tackler Dimitri Moore.