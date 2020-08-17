Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn said Monday that his players have had 33 positive tests for COVID-19 this summer.

Malzahn said one staff member also tested positive earlier this summer.

The Tigers and other Southeastern Conference teams opened preseason camp Monday ahead of a season scheduled to start Sept. 26.

Malzahn said Auburn had no positive tests last week, but four players are still going through the testing protocols. He expects results back by the end of the week.

He said the school has administered 863 tests among players, an average of more than seven times each. Staffers have had five tests each.

Linebacker Chandler Wooten and backup defensive back Traivon Leonard have opted out of playing this season.