Tulsa announced Monday that it has paused football workouts indefinitely after eight players tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight more players will be in quarantine for 14 days after having direct contact with those positive cases.

The Golden Hurricane are members of the American Athletic Conference, which is planning to play eight conference games this fall, with nonconference games at the discretion of the schools.

Tulsa is scheduled to open its season against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Sept. 12

Practice was paused last Wednesday to conduct the tests. The university says the students who tested positive were asymptomatic and there were no hospitalizations, and that strength and conditioning workouts and team meetings will continue in small groups.

"It's unfortunate that we have to pause practice, but the well-being, health and security of our athletes is our number one priority," said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. "We will continue to do everything we can during this stretch to keep our players safe, healthy and at the top of their game mentally."