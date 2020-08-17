        <
        >

          Alabama-Georgia on Oct. 17 headlines full SEC schedule

          7:40 PM ET
          • Chris LowESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2007
            • Graduate of the University of Tennessee
            Follow on Twitter

          The SEC released its entire 2020 football schedule Monday night with Alabama and Georgia squaring off on Oct. 17 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, marking the first regular-season matchup between the Crimson Tide and Dawgs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, since Nick Saban's first season as Alabama's coach in 2007.

          Other highlights include Alabama and defending national champion LSU meeting on Nov. 14 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Both teams have an open date the week before. LSU hasn't beaten Alabama in Tiger Stadium since 2010.

          Nothing will come easy for Mike Leach in his first season as an SEC head coach. Mississippi State faces a grueling four-week stretch that starts with Alabama on the road on Oct. 31 and ends with a road game against Georgia on Nov. 21.

          The week before traveling to Georgia, Mississippi State faces Auburn at home. Kentucky faces one of the tougher back-to-back road stretches with trips to Alabama on Nov. 21 and to Florida on Nov. 28.

          The month of October could get testy for Will Muschamp and South Carolina. The Gamecocks play three teams ranked in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll, including road games against No. 8 Florida on Oct. 3 and No. 5 LSU on Oct. 24. They face No. 11 Auburn at home on Oct. 17.

          Arkansas, which has lost 19 straight SEC games, faces a daunting close to the season under first-year coach Sam Pittman. The Hogs have six games in six weeks, including road games against Texas A&M on Oct. 31 and Florida on Nov. 14 and home games against LSU on Nov. 21 and Alabama on Dec. 5.

          Florida and Tennessee, who have traditionally met in September, won't play until the final week of the season on Dec. 5 when the Gators travel to Neyland Stadium. The Iron Bowl clash between Alabama and Auburn will remain in its usual Thanksgiving weekend slot on Nov. 28.

          Lane Kiffin, in his first season as Ole Miss' coach, faces off against his old boss Nick Saban when Alabama visits Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Oct. 10 to take on the Rebels.

          The SEC announced the opening-week schedule earlier Monday and will play a 10-game, league-only schedule this season.

          The league announced earlier this month two additional opponents for each team to go along with the existing eight league foes. The two additional opponents were cross-divisional foes and selected, according to a statement from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, to "create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020."

          Here's a team-by-team breakdown of the 2020 SEC schedule:

          ALABAMA

          Sept. 26: at Missouri

          Oct. 3: vs. Texas A&M

          Oct. 10: at Ole Miss

          Oct. 17: vs. Georgia

          Oct. 24: at Tennessee

          Oct. 31: vs. Mississippi State

          Nov. 7: Bye

          Nov. 14: at LSU

          Nov. 21: vs. Kentucky

          Nov. 28: vs. Auburn

          Dec. 5: at Arkansas

          ARKANSAS

          Sept. 26: vs. Georgia

          Oct. 3: at Mississippi State

          Oct. 10: at Auburn

          Oct. 17: vs. Ole Miss

          Oct. 24: Bye

          Oct. 31: at Texas A&M

          Nov. 7: vs. Tennessee

          Nov. 14: at Florida

          Nov. 21: vs. LSU

          Nov. 28: at Missouri

          Dec. 5: vs. Alabama

          AUBURN

          Sept. 26: vs. Kentucky

          Oct. 3: at Georgia

          Oct. 10: vs. Arkansas

          Oct. 17: at South Carolina

          Oct. 24: at Ole Miss

          Oct. 31: vs. LSU

          Nov. 7: Bye

          Nov. 14: at Mississippi State

          Nov. 21: vs. Tennessee

          Nov. 28: at Alabama

          Dec. 5: vs. Texas

          FLORIDA

          Sept. 26: at Ole Miss

          Oct. 3: vs. South Carolina

          Oct. 10: at Texas A&M

          Oct. 17: vs. LSU

          Oct. 24: vs. Missouri

          Oct. 31: Bye

          Nov. 7: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida)

          Nov. 14: vs. Arkansas

          Nov. 21: at Vanderbilt

          Nov. 28: vs. Kentucky

          Dec. 5: at Tennessee

          GEORGIA

          Sept. 26: at Arkansas

          Oct. 3: vs. Auburn

          Oct. 10: vs. Tennessee

          Oct. 17: at Alabama

          Oct. 24: at Kentucky

          Oct. 31: Bye

          Nov. 7: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

          Nov. 14: at Missouri

          Nov. 21: vs. Mississippi State

          Nov. 28: at South Carolina

          Dec. 5: vs. Vanderbilt

          KENTUCKY

          Sept. 26: at Auburn

          Oct. 3: vs. Ole Miss

          Oct. 10: vs. Mississippi State

          Oct. 17: at Tennessee

          Oct. 24: vs. Kentucky

          Oct. 31: at Missouri

          Nov. 7: Bye

          Nov. 14: vs. Vanderbilt

          Nov. 21: at Alabama

          Nov. 28: at Florida

          Dec. 5: vs. South Carolina

          LSU

          Sept. 26: vs. Mississippi State

          Oct. 3: at Vanderbilt

          Oct. 10: vs. Missouri

          Oct. 17: at Florida

          Oct. 24: vs. South Carolina

          Oct. 31: at Auburn

          Nov. 7: Bye

          Nov. 14: vs. Alabama

          Nov. 21: at Arkansas

          Nov. 28: at Texas A&M

          Dec. 5: vs. Ole Miss

          MISSISSIPPI STATE

          Sept. 26: at LSU

          Oct. 3: vs. Arkansas

          Oct. 10: at Kentucky

          Oct. 17: vs. Texas A&M

          Oct. 24: Bye

          Oct. 31: at Alabama

          Nov. 7: vs. Vanderbilt

          Nov. 14: vs. Auburn

          Nov. 21: at Georgia

          Nov. 28: at Ole Miss

          Dec. 5: vs. Missouri

          MISSOURI

          Sept. 26: vs. Alabama

          Oct. 3: at Tennessee

          Oct. 10: at LSU

          Oct. 17: vs. Vanderbilt

          Oct. 24: at Florida

          Oct. 31: vs. Kentucky

          Nov. 7: Bye

          Nov. 14: vs. Georgia

          Nov. 21: at South Carolina

          Nov. 28: vs. Arkansas

          Dec. 5: at Mississippi State

          OLE MISS

          Sept. 26: vs. Florida

          Oct. 3: at Kentucky

          Oct. 10: vs. Alabama

          Oct. 17: at Arkansas

          Oct. 24: vs. Auburn

          Oct. 31: at Vanderbilt

          Nov. 7: Bye

          Nov. 14: vs. South Carolina

          Nov. 21: at Texas A&M

          Nov. 28: vs. Mississippi State

          Dec. 5: at LSU

          SOUTH CAROLINA

          Sept. 26: vs. Tennessee

          Oct. 3: at Florida

          Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt

          Oct. 17: vs. Auburn

          Oct. 24: at LSU

          Oct. 31: Bye

          Nov. 7: vs. Texas A&M

          Nov. 14: at Ole Miss

          Nov. 21: vs. Missouri

          Nov. 28: vs. Georgia

          Dec. 5: at Kentucky

          TENNESSEE

          Sept. 26: at South Carolina

          Oct. 3: vs. Missouri

          Oct. 10: at Georgia

          Oct. 17: vs. Kentucky

          Oct. 24: vs. Alabama

          Oct. 31: Bye

          Nov. 7: at Arkansas

          Nov. 14: vs. Texas A&M

          Nov. 21: at Auburn

          Nov. 28: at Vanderbilt

          Dec. 5: vs. Florida

          TEXAS A&M

          Sept. 26: vs. Vanderbilt

          Oct. 3: at Alabama

          Oct. 10: vs. Florida

          Oct. 17: at Mississippi State

          Oct. 24: Bye

          Oct. 31: vs. Arkansas

          Nov. 7: at South Carolina

          Nov. 14: at Tennessee

          Nov. 21: vs. Ole Miss

          Nov. 28: vs. LSU

          Dec. 5: at Auburn

          VANDERBILT

          Sept. 26: at Texas A&M

          Oct. 3: vs. LSU

          Oct. 10: vs. South Carolina

          Oct. 17: at Missouri

          Oct. 24: Bye

          Oct. 31: vs. Ole Miss

          Nov. 7: at Mississippi State

          Nov. 14: at Kentucky

          Nov. 21: vs. Florida

          Nov. 28: vs. Tennessee

          Dec. 5: at Georgia