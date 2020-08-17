The SEC released its entire 2020 football schedule Monday night with Alabama and Georgia squaring off on Oct. 17 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, marking the first regular-season matchup between the Crimson Tide and Dawgs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, since Nick Saban's first season as Alabama's coach in 2007.

Other highlights include Alabama and defending national champion LSU meeting on Nov. 14 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Both teams have an open date the week before. LSU hasn't beaten Alabama in Tiger Stadium since 2010.

Nothing will come easy for Mike Leach in his first season as an SEC head coach. Mississippi State faces a grueling four-week stretch that starts with Alabama on the road on Oct. 31 and ends with a road game against Georgia on Nov. 21.

The week before traveling to Georgia, Mississippi State faces Auburn at home. Kentucky faces one of the tougher back-to-back road stretches with trips to Alabama on Nov. 21 and to Florida on Nov. 28.

The month of October could get testy for Will Muschamp and South Carolina. The Gamecocks play three teams ranked in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll, including road games against No. 8 Florida on Oct. 3 and No. 5 LSU on Oct. 24. They face No. 11 Auburn at home on Oct. 17.

Arkansas, which has lost 19 straight SEC games, faces a daunting close to the season under first-year coach Sam Pittman. The Hogs have six games in six weeks, including road games against Texas A&M on Oct. 31 and Florida on Nov. 14 and home games against LSU on Nov. 21 and Alabama on Dec. 5.

Florida and Tennessee, who have traditionally met in September, won't play until the final week of the season on Dec. 5 when the Gators travel to Neyland Stadium. The Iron Bowl clash between Alabama and Auburn will remain in its usual Thanksgiving weekend slot on Nov. 28.

Lane Kiffin, in his first season as Ole Miss' coach, faces off against his old boss Nick Saban when Alabama visits Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Oct. 10 to take on the Rebels.

The SEC announced the opening-week schedule earlier Monday and will play a 10-game, league-only schedule this season.

The league announced earlier this month two additional opponents for each team to go along with the existing eight league foes. The two additional opponents were cross-divisional foes and selected, according to a statement from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, to "create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020."

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of the 2020 SEC schedule:

ALABAMA

Sept. 26: at Missouri

Oct. 3: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 10: at Ole Miss

Oct. 17: vs. Georgia

Oct. 24: at Tennessee

Oct. 31: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: at LSU

Nov. 21: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 28: vs. Auburn

Dec. 5: at Arkansas

ARKANSAS

Sept. 26: vs. Georgia

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State

Oct. 10: at Auburn

Oct. 17: vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 24: Bye

Oct. 31: at Texas A&M

Nov. 7: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 14: at Florida

Nov. 21: vs. LSU

Nov. 28: at Missouri

Dec. 5: vs. Alabama

AUBURN

Sept. 26: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 3: at Georgia

Oct. 10: vs. Arkansas

Oct. 17: at South Carolina

Oct. 24: at Ole Miss

Oct. 31: vs. LSU

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: at Mississippi State

Nov. 21: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 28: at Alabama

Dec. 5: vs. Texas

FLORIDA

Sept. 26: at Ole Miss

Oct. 3: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 10: at Texas A&M

Oct. 17: vs. LSU

Oct. 24: vs. Missouri

Oct. 31: Bye

Nov. 7: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida)

Nov. 14: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 21: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 28: vs. Kentucky

Dec. 5: at Tennessee

GEORGIA

Sept. 26: at Arkansas

Oct. 3: vs. Auburn

Oct. 10: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 17: at Alabama

Oct. 24: at Kentucky

Oct. 31: Bye

Nov. 7: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 14: at Missouri

Nov. 21: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 28: at South Carolina

Dec. 5: vs. Vanderbilt

KENTUCKY

Sept. 26: at Auburn

Oct. 3: vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 10: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 17: at Tennessee

Oct. 24: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 31: at Missouri

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 21: at Alabama

Nov. 28: at Florida

Dec. 5: vs. South Carolina

LSU

Sept. 26: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 3: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 10: vs. Missouri

Oct. 17: at Florida

Oct. 24: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 31: at Auburn

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. Alabama

Nov. 21: at Arkansas

Nov. 28: at Texas A&M

Dec. 5: vs. Ole Miss

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Sept. 26: at LSU

Oct. 3: vs. Arkansas

Oct. 10: at Kentucky

Oct. 17: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 24: Bye

Oct. 31: at Alabama

Nov. 7: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 14: vs. Auburn

Nov. 21: at Georgia

Nov. 28: at Ole Miss

Dec. 5: vs. Missouri

MISSOURI

Sept. 26: vs. Alabama

Oct. 3: at Tennessee

Oct. 10: at LSU

Oct. 17: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 24: at Florida

Oct. 31: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. Georgia

Nov. 21: at South Carolina

Nov. 28: vs. Arkansas

Dec. 5: at Mississippi State

OLE MISS

Sept. 26: vs. Florida

Oct. 3: at Kentucky

Oct. 10: vs. Alabama

Oct. 17: at Arkansas

Oct. 24: vs. Auburn

Oct. 31: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. South Carolina

Nov. 21: at Texas A&M

Nov. 28: vs. Mississippi State

Dec. 5: at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 26: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 3: at Florida

Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17: vs. Auburn

Oct. 24: at LSU

Oct. 31: Bye

Nov. 7: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 14: at Ole Miss

Nov. 21: vs. Missouri

Nov. 28: vs. Georgia

Dec. 5: at Kentucky

TENNESSEE

Sept. 26: at South Carolina

Oct. 3: vs. Missouri

Oct. 10: at Georgia

Oct. 17: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 24: vs. Alabama

Oct. 31: Bye

Nov. 7: at Arkansas

Nov. 14: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 21: at Auburn

Nov. 28: at Vanderbilt

Dec. 5: vs. Florida

TEXAS A&M

Sept. 26: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 3: at Alabama

Oct. 10: vs. Florida

Oct. 17: at Mississippi State

Oct. 24: Bye

Oct. 31: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 7: at South Carolina

Nov. 14: at Tennessee

Nov. 21: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 28: vs. LSU

Dec. 5: at Auburn

VANDERBILT

Sept. 26: at Texas A&M

Oct. 3: vs. LSU

Oct. 10: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 17: at Missouri

Oct. 24: Bye

Oct. 31: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 7: at Mississippi State

Nov. 14: at Kentucky

Nov. 21: vs. Florida

Nov. 28: vs. Tennessee

Dec. 5: at Georgia