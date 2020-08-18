Alabama flipped ESPN 300 quarterback Jalen Milroe from Texas on Monday, giving the Crimson Tide 16 ESPN 300 commitments in the 2021 class.

Milroe, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback out of Obra D. Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas, had been committed to the Longhorns since July 2019. He announced his decision to switch on social media, saying he chose Alabama because it's a university that shares his vision and aspirations.

Milroe is the No. 110-ranked recruit in the country and the No. 15-ranked pocket-passing quarterback in the class.

Alabama originally had ESPN 300 quarterback Drake Maye committed, but Maye flipped to North Carolina in July 2019. That left a void in the class that Alabama had been looking to fill.

Milroe was the only quarterback committed in the Texas class, but the Longhorns already have signed ESPN 300 quarterbacks Ja'Quinden Jackson and Hudson Card in the 2020 class. They also got a commitment from quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class, on Friday.

Without Milroe in the class, Texas still has nine ESPN 300 commitments and the No. 13-ranked class.

Alabama's class has had a meteoric rise in the recruiting rankings since May, when the program was outside the Top 25. Since then, the Crimson Tide have jumped to No. 2 and are now tied with Ohio State for the most ESPN 300 commitments.

The Buckeyes were ahead of Alabama in the rankings before to Milroe's commitment, but Alabama is making its case to move into the No. 1 spot.

Milroe is the 14th ESPN 300 prospect to commit to Alabama since May and gives the Crimson Tide 11 commitments ranked inside the top 150. The class is led by five-star offensive tackles Tommy Brockermeyer, the No. 2 prospect overall, and J.C. Latham, as well as five-star defensive end Dallas Turner.