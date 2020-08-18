Miami freshman safety Avantae Williams is out for the season after medical issues were flagged during a preseason exam, Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz announced during a Zoom videoconference on Tuesday.

Williams was the No. 1 overall safety in the 2020 recruiting class, and 51st overall in the ESPN 300 rankings.

"During Avantae's preseason exam he presented some chronic and lingering medical issues that our medical staff feels we need to let heal, let it strengthen this fall," Diaz said. "We will reevaluate him come January and the spring time, so Avantae will not compete this fall.''

Avantae Williams will be evaluated in January, Miami coach Manny Diaz said. Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire

Diaz did not further specify the complications Williams is facing.

"My disappointment is for Avantae,'' Diaz said, "because he loves football. He has been an amazing football player since the first time he ever put on a helmet. It's just difficult for him to have the season taken away.''

The Hurricanes are set to open the season Sept. 10 against UAB in Miami, before starting their ACC schedule against Louisville.