Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield has declared for the 2021 NFL draft.

Mayfield won the starting right tackle job prior to the 2019 season and is only a redshirt sophomore, but announced on social media that he is forgoing the remainder of his eligibility. Mayfield said in his announcement that the past few weeks have been "filled with stress and have put me in a place where I have a difficult decision to make."

The Big Ten announced it was postponing its fall season seven days ago, putting potential draft prospects such as Mayfield in a situation where they need to decide whether they will try to play in a spring season or declare for the NFL draft.

Despite playing only one full season during his two years in Ann Arbor, Mayfield was ranked No. 20 in Todd McShay's way-too-early Top 32 NFL draft prospects in May.

Mayfield was one of Michigan's best offensive linemen by the end of the season, a unit that saw the other four starters all selected in the 2020 NFL draft. If a season is played, the Wolverines will have five new starters along the offensive line and will be without their top returning lineman in Mayfield, who still had three years of eligibility remaining.