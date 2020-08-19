        <
          Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt opting out to prepare for 2021 NFL draft

          11:34 AM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Senior Writer
          Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt announced Wednesday he is opting out of the upcoming season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.

          In a statement posted on social media, Surratt cited uncertainties and risks associated with the coronavirus.

          Last December, Surratt had a chance to leave school early but opted to return for his redshirt junior season.

          Surratt, one of the top returning receivers in college football, was a first-team All-ACC selection a year ago despite an injury-shortened season. In 2019, he had 1,001 yards receiving and 11 touchdown catches -- the most at Wake Forest since Ricky Proehl had 11 in 1989.