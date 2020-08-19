CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson has added one of its most decorated players, C.J. Spiller, to its coaching staff.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Spiller would be a graduate intern with the team as the former NFL running back works toward a master's degree.

Spiller was the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2009 and was picked by the Buffalo Bills at No. 9 in the next year's NFL draft.

Spiller spent eight seasons as a pro, running for 3,451 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Swinney, Spiller's former head coach, said that Spiller approached him this week about a position on his staff.