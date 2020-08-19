Clemson will play The Citadel in its home opener on Sept. 19 as its plus-one nonconference game this season, the school announced Wednesday.

The Citadel was previously on the schedule in November, but the game was moved up as a result of the 10-game ACC schedule the league will play for this season only.

All ACC nonconference opponents must adhere to the same testing and health and safety protocols as ACC teams.

"We are extremely excited that we were able to keep The Citadel on our schedule for 2020, as annually hosting an FCS opponent from the state of South Carolina remains a key point of our scheduling philosophy," athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. "We are grateful to both the ACC and The Citadel for their interest and hard work in preserving this non-conference game for our student-athletes, the Clemson community and the state of South Carolina."