Five Notre Dame football players have tested positive for COVID-19 and six others are in quarantine through contact-tracing protocols, the school announced Thursday.

The football team has canceled practice Thursday and will undergo another round of testing Friday. The school said it will return to practice based on the advice of medical staff.

After the university said earlier in the week that it would shift to remote instruction through at least Sept. 2 because of rising coronavirus cases on campus, those inside the Notre Dame football program underwent two rounds of testing this week, for a total of 232 tests.

Since testing started June 18, Notre Dame has administered 851 coronavirus tests to members of the football program, with nine total positives. Of the nine positives, two were from initial reporting.

The university has seen a surge in positive cases since students returned to campus, adding 75 more on Thursday to bring the total to 304.