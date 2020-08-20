East Carolina announced Thursday that it will pause football workouts indefinitely after its latest coronavirus testing results.

A university alert stated that the school had identified a cluster of cases, which included 10 positive tests associated with the football team. The school said it will begin isolating the affected individuals and begin contact tracing and quarantining close contacts according to school protocol.

"Today's decision to pause all football activities comes in consultation with our medical staff after reviewing our latest test results," athletic director Jon Gilbert said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor all of our student-athletes on campus and take all the necessary actions to follow all safety protocols established at the local, state and national levels."

The Pirates began practice for the 2020 season on July 31. They are scheduled to host Marshall in their season opener on Sept. 12.