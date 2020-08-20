South Carolina got a big commitment on Thursday when ESPN Junior 300 quarterback Gunner Stockton announced he has chosen the Gamecocks.

Stockton is the No. 54-ranked recruit overall in the 2022 class and the No. 6-ranked recruit in the state of Georgia. A 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect from Rabun County High School in Tiger, Georgia, he committed to South Carolina over Georgia.

The commitment is an important one, not just because Stockton is a highly ranked and highly sought-after prospect, but because he'll be adding competition to a quarterback room that could use another big name.

Ryan Hilinski will be entering his junior season when Stockton gets to campus and Luke Doty will be entering his sophomore season. Hilinski and Doty were ESPN 300 prospects in the 2019 and 2020 classes, respectively.

South Carolina has three-star quarterback Colten Gauthier committed in the 2021 class, but bringing in Stockton in 2022 will instantly add to the talent level of the roster.

Stockton threw for 3,473 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 71.6 percent of his passes last season as a sophomore. He also ran for 1,126 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He's the first commitment in the 2022 class for South Carolina, which does not have an ESPN 300 commitment in the 2021 class. Pulling Stockton out of Georgia, is a great start to that cycle for head coach Will Muschamp and his staff.