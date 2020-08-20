In announcing Thursday that there would be no tailgating on campus this season for Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss football games, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted a zinger in the direction of the Big Ten and Pac-12.

I know this will not be popular, but there will be no game day social gatherings around stadiums: rallies, parties, tailgates. It's no fun, but it's what allows the athletes to play. I'd still rather be in the SEC with no tailgates, than the PAC-12 or Big 10 with no football. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 20, 2020

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced last week that they are postponing their 2020 football seasons and will not play in the fall because of concerns over the coronavirus. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC, the other three Power 5 conferences, are proceeding forward with plans to play this fall.

One of the most renowned tailgating scenes in all of college football can be found at the Grove on Ole Miss' campus with fans partying all day and all night long amid a sea of red, white and blue tents.

Reeves, in announcing his executive order, said that there would be no game-day social gatherings around stadiums in the state of Mississippi, including pep rallies, parties and tailgates. Reeves also announced that seating capacity would be limited to a maximum of 25% in the stadium.

Masks will also be required whenever fans are walking around, entering the stadium or exiting.

"Basically at all times unless you're sitting in your seat away from everyone else," Reeves tweeted.

Reeves added: "Some states have opted not to make any effort to play. I believe we have to try. We can't just abandon athletes and culture."

Southern Miss, which competes in Conference USA, is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 3 against South Alabama. Ole Miss and Mississippi State both open the season on Sept. 26 along with all SEC teams. The Rebels face Florida at home, while the Bulldogs travel to LSU.