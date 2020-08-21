Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas announced he is foregoing his senior season and is declaring for the NFL draft.

Thomas posted on social media Thursday that he and his parents had numerous discussions about the decision and that "There is nothing I wanted to do more than to suit up in the Maize and Blue this fall." Thomas went on to say he loved his time at Michigan, but he and his family believe it's the right thing for him to prepare for the NFL draft.

He is the second Michigan player to declare in the past two days, joining offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield, who is only a redshirt sophomore.

Thomas would have been a senior this season and was expected to be a big part of Michigan's secondary. He dealt with colitis prior to the 2019 season, and although his health was in doubt for quite some time, Thomas started in every game for the Wolverines.

He recorded three interceptions last season for Michigan and is expected to be an early round selection in the upcoming NFL draft.