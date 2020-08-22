Vanderbilt announced Friday that it is suspending all football activities after members of the football team tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Commodores also canceled Friday morning's practice. SEC schools were allowed to begin practice this past Monday.

In a statement, the university said it was made aware of "a small number" of positive tests within the program. Following the university's safety protocols, the athletes who tested positive were placed in isolation, Vanderbilt said.

"We will continue to follow our safety guidelines and implement additional measures as necessary while we look forward to resuming team activities," the university said in its statement.

Vanderbilt is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 26 at Texas A&M.