LSU announced it will close campus Monday because of Hurricane Marco, but a source told ESPN on Sunday that the school's football team is still set to practice.

The Advocate reported that all of LSU's fall sports teams are scheduled to practice Monday, although the athletic department will continue to monitor weather threats.

LSU announced Sunday afternoon that all classes and campus activities would be canceled Monday, although residence halls and dining facilities will remain open. The school was set to begin fall semester classes on Monday.

The defending national champion Tigers football team enters its second full week of training camp. LSU is scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge.

The school also is monitoring Tropical Storm Laura, which is following Hurricane Marco, and will announce campus plans for Tuesday on Monday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Marco is expected to reach the Louisiana coast later Sunday night.