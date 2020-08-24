TCU sophomore quarterback Max Duggan is recovering from a procedure to address a heart condition that was discovered during the team's COVID-19 testing.

Duggan on Sunday tweeted that he appreciates the support he has received in recent days. Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson told reporters on Thursday that Duggan would be out indefinitely because of an undisclosed health condition discovered during the team's coronavirus testing protocols.

"Thanks to precautionary COVID-19 testing, I learned about a heart condition that I've had since birth," Duggan tweeted. "I've already had the necessary procedure and am on the road to recovery. Thanks for the thoughts and prayers. Go Frogs!"

I appreciate all the support I've received this week. Thanks to precautionary COVID-19 testing, I learned about a heart condition that I've had since birth. I've already had the necessary procedure and am on the road to recovery. Thanks for the thoughts and prayers. Go Frogs! 🐸 — Max Duggan (@MaxDuggan_10) August 23, 2020

Duggan did not specify when he could return to the field. He started TCU's final 10 games as a freshman in 2019, passing for 2,077 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 53.4% of his attempts. He also had 555 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Matthew Downing, a redshirt sophomore who transferred from Georgia, is pegged to start for TCU when the team opens the season Sept. 12 against SMU. Junior college transfer Stephon Brown also is in the mix.