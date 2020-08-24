The College Football Playoff selection committee will begin its first of six weekly rankings for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, Nov. 17, the CFP announced Monday.

The committee members will continue to meet in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, revealing the rankings each week on ESPN's College Football Playoff: Top 25. The selection committee will release its final rankings on Sunday, Dec. 20. The final rankings were originally scheduled to be released Sunday, Dec. 6.

Earlier this month, the CFP Management Committee changed the final announcement date as a result of conferences having moved the dates of their championship games. So far, the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference are the four FBS leagues that have postponed their fall football season.

"As fans are aware, six conferences have announced their intention to play, and so the selection committee has established its meeting schedule in order to be prepared," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and if anything changes, the committee will be ready to adjust as needed."

The top four teams will participate in the Playoff Semifinals Friday, Jan. 1, in the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The committee will also announce the matchups for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 20.

Below is a complete schedule for the selection committee to announce its rankings on ESPN.