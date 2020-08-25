Texas Tech on Tuesday reported 21 active cases of COVID-19 within its football program, but will continue to practice without those who have been placed in self isolation to prevent further spread of the virus.

Since the middle of June, when the athletic department began transitioning student-athletes back to campus, the athletic department has completed a total of 1,382 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 64 total positive cases. The positivity rate was 4.6 during that span. Of the positive cases, 24 remain active, including the 21 within the Red Raider football program.

Texas Tech has tested every member of the football program weekly since late July when the Red Raiders began walk-through practices as allowed by the NCAA. Texas Tech will soon move to testing three times per week under the Big 12's requirements for high-risk sports.

As part of the school's established safety protocols, any student-athlete that has tested positive for COVID-19 has been immediately placed in self isolation. According to the release from the school, affected student-athletes receive daily monitoring and care from Texas Tech's sports medicine staff with additional oversight by the City of Lubbock Health Department.

Per local and state regulations, all positive tests have been reported to the City of Lubbock Health Department and contact tracing has been implemented, according to the release. The school said its sports medicine staff "continues to monitor the health and well-being of all its student-athletes through daily assessment of symptoms and temperature checks upon entry to all athletic facilities."