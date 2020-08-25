UCLA starting tackle Jake Burton has entered the NCAA's transfer portal with the hope of landing with a team where he can play this fall.

Burton, who started 23 games the past two seasons at right tackle for the Bruins, appears in the portal as a graduate and would not require an immediate-eligibility waiver to transfer. UCLA is a member of the Pac-12, which announced on Aug. 11 that it was postponing the fall football season.

"I was looking forward to finishing my career with my Bruin teammates," Burton wrote on Twitter. "Due to circumstances beyond anyone's control, that is not possible this year. After much thought, I have decided to enter the portal in hopes of gaining the opportunity to play football this fall."

The 6-foot-6, 312-pound Burton redshirted during the 2016 season before playing five games as a reserve in 2017. The Pac-12 is exploring options for a possible winter or spring football season.