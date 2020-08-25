Vanderbilt linebacker Dimitri Moore, the Commodores' leading tackler from a year ago, has changed his mind and decided to play this season after initially opting out.

Moore made his announcement Tuesday on Instagram and said his grandfather's death from COVID-19 led to his earlier decision to opt out of the 2020 season. But since that time, Moore said he was able to do more research and engage in several conversations with doctors and medical personnel.

"I look forward to returning to the program and playing this season, and I have made this decision on my own," Moore wrote on his Instagram. "As a team, we are responsible for our actions and hold each other accountable within our environment. I have trust and confidence in Vanderbilt's testing abilities and safety protocols."

Moore collected 99 total tackles a year ago as a redshirt sophomore, ranking among the SEC's top 10 tackle leaders. With Moore returning, Vanderbilt is scheduled to bring back all 11 defensive starters from last season.

Vanderbilt paused all football activities on Friday after what the school said was a small number of positive COVID-19 test results within the program.