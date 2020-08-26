        <
        >

          Vanderbilt football team returns to practice after coronavirus stoppage

          10:34 AM ET
          • Chris LowESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2007
            • Graduate of the University of Tennessee
            Follow on Twitter

          Vanderbilt returned to practice Wednesday morning after suspending all football activities last Friday.

          The school had announced that it was made aware of "a small number" of positive coronavirus tests within the program, leading to Friday's practice being canceled. Per the school's safety protocols, the athletes who tested positive were placed in isolation, Vanderbilt said.

          Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason tweeted Wednesday: "Excuse me ... Work out Wednesday has begun ... 5:45 am weights-Done! class work to Grass work ... we're back."

          The Commodores also got back one of their best players over the weekend when linebacker and leading tackler Dimitri Moore changed his mind and decided to play this season after initially opting out.

          Vanderbilt is scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 at Texas A&M. SEC teams were allowed to begin practice on Aug. 17.