Ole Miss center Eli Johnson, who announced earlier this month that he was opting out of the upcoming college football season, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Johnson started all 12 games last season. He told ESPN he will not be returning to Ole Miss after he receives his master's degree in December.

Both of Johnson's parents contracted COVID-19 in March, and his father, David, was hospitalized for more than six weeks. David, who reports on Ole Miss sports, spent 21 days on life support before recovering.

Johnson, who is no longer listed on Ole Miss' official online roster, told ESPN that concerns over COVID-19 were among the factors that led to him opting out on Aug. 16.

Ole Miss began practice on Aug. 17 and is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 26 at home against Florida.