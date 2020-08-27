Georgia receiver Dominick Blaylock, one of the team's top wideouts last season, suffered a torn ACL in his knee in practice this week and will miss the upcoming season, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Blaylock, a sophomore from Marietta, Georgia, also suffered an ACL tear in the first quarter of the Bulldogs' 37-10 loss to LSU in the 2019 SEC championship game. He had surgery in December and was participating in preseason practices, although Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said last week that Blaylock hadn't been completely cleared.

Blaylock, the son of former NBA All-Star Mookie Blaylock, played in 12 of 14 games last season and had 18 catches for 310 yards and five touchdowns. He was expected to be among the team's top pass-catchers this season, along with sophomore George Pickens and senior Demetris Robertson.

New offensive coordinator Todd Monken singled out sophomore Kearis Jackson and freshman Jermaine Burton as surprises at wide receiver in the first week of camp during a teleconference with reporters earlier this week.