Virginia has named Brennan Armstrong its starting quarterback, coach Bronco Mendenhall said Thursday.

Armstrong has been considered the front-runner to replace Bryce Perkins throughout the offseason. In his most recent media availability, Mendenhall gave the edge to Armstrong in the competition.

Perkins was one of the biggest reasons Virginia won the ACC Coastal Division title last year, accounting for 78.5% of the offense. Armstrong spent the last two seasons as the backup to Perkins, appearing in 11 games.