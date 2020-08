Notre Dame announced it will play South Florida on Sept. 19 as its lone nonconference game of the football season.

The Fighting Irish will play as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, a move made in response to the coronavirus pandemic altering schedules of the Power 5 conferences.

The USF game will be part of a three-game series between Notre Dame and South Florida, with future dates to be determined and one home game for the Bulls in Tampa, Florida.