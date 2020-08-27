Clemson will have a reduced seating capacity of 19,000 fans this season and require face coverings unless eating or drinking, the school said Thursday.

Game-day traditions, including the pregame Tiger Walk and postgame Gathering at the Paw, will not take place this season. Fans are also being asked not to tailgate.

The seating capacity inside the stadium is normally 81,500. Fans will be seated primarily in pods of two and four affiliated guests. In addition, each fan will have a designated gate of entry.

"Clemson sought input from external medical, public health and facility planning experts during the process, as well as the University Strategic Operations Group," Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. "With the information available today, we are confident in our ability to safely allow fans at games, which is incredibly important to our student-athletes, coaches, fans and local community. We'll continue to monitor guidance and make adjustments if necessary."