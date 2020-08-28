Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt has canceled practice for the Volunteers after what he called "a few more positive tests."

The Volunteers were scheduled to practice Friday. Pruitt had adjusted the schedule for Saturday to allow his players to take part in an on-campus march against racism. Pruitt says he decided to cancel Friday's practice with everyone tested again to see where the team is at and that their top priority is protecting everyone with the program.

The Vols might not practice Saturday either if they don't track down the source of the latest positive test results.

The Tennessee coach says they want to make sure COVID-19 is not spreading inside their building because the Vols have had zero spread in the tracing from inside the football building.