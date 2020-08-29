A week after pausing all activities because of positive coronavirus cases, NC State will resume football practice Monday, athletics director Boo Corrigan said Saturday on social media.

Last Monday, the entire athletic department temporarily paused after 27 positive cases were identified. NC State did not specify how many programs were directly affected. On Friday, the school announced that 12 programs were given clearance to resume and the football team would undergo another round of testing.

Corrigan on Saturday said football and all other teams are now permitted to resume activities.

Earlier in the week, NC State moved what would have been its season opener against Virginia Tech from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26. NC State will now open the season against Wake Forest on Sept. 19.

The NC State campus saw the coronavirus spread among its student body and has now transitioned into remote learning and closed down its dorms.