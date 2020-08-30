MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Lujuan Winningham caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Breylin Smith with 34 seconds left to lift Central Arkansas to a 24-17 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday night in college football's first game of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin Peay took the lead on quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall's 1-yard touchdown run and Cole Deeds' extra point with 1:40 left.

Oatsvall again moved the Governors across midfield in the final seconds with a 25-yard pass to Eugene Minter and then ran 19 yards on fourth-and-10. His desperation heave on the final play was intercepted by Tamaurian Wilson near the goal line.

Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith connected with Lujuan Winningham for a touchdown with 34 seconds left Saturday night, lifting the Bears to a 24-17 win over Austin Peay in the first college football game of the season. Butch Dill/Getty Images

Smith completed 26 of 49 passes for 283 yards but threw two interceptions. Kierre Crossley ran 12 times for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman CJ Evans ran for 98 yards for Austin Peay, including a 75-yard touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage.

Smith had quickly led the Bears down the field for the go-ahead touchdown, completing 5 of 6 passes for 73 yards before hitting Winningham in the left corner of the end zone. Central Arkansas converted the two-point play on Smith's pass to Sam Camargo.

Neither team disclosed results of COVID-19 tests from Wednesday. The most notable absence from the game was Austin Peay wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson, a second-team AP All-American last season.