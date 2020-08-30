Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was shot early Sunday morning, according to Columbus police.

Garrett was transported to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, where he is in stable condition following the shooting, which was reported at 12:28 a.m.

Officers found blood in the street and one shell casing at the scene. The officers followed a trail of blood about two blocks to where Garrett was found with a through-and-through gunshot wound in his cheek.

The Columbus police department has not released any information about a suspect and is not providing any other information about the shooting at this time.

A senior from Las Vegas, Garrett has played in 33 games for Ohio State and had 10 total tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss last season.