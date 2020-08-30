Washington linebacker Joe Tryon is forgoing his final two years of eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL draft, he announced Saturday.

Tryon earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019, when he recorded eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-5, 262-pound Tryon finishes his Washington career with 61 tackles, including nine sacks in two seasons. ESPN's Todd McShay last week ranked Tryon as the No. 40 overall prospect for the 2021 draft.

Tryon is among the Pac-12 players who led the #WeAreUnited movement, which included an Aug. 2 letter listing demands they needed met to play the 2020 season.

Washington had its fall season postponed Aug. 11. The Pac-12 has yet to announce plans for a possible winter or spring season.