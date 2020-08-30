Joe Burrow puts the ball exactly where it needs to be as Ja'Marr Chase makes the grab in the end zone for the touchdown. (0:43)

LSU star receiver Ja'Marr Chase plans to opt out of the college football season to enter the NFL draft, a source told ESPN.

Chase, who ranks fourth on Todd McShay's most recent list of the top 50 pro prospects, has informed the team of his decision, although no official announcement has been made by the school.

He led the FBS in receiving yards (1,780) and touchdowns (20) last season, winning the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the country's top receiver.

CBS Sports was first to report the news.

Chase is the third player to opt out at LSU, joining defensive end Neil Farrell and cornerback Kary Vincent.

LSU now must make do without both the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner and the Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Joe Burrow, who was selected No. 1 overall in the draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Junior Myles Brennan is the front-runner to start at quarterback.

Brennan will still have a wealth of talented receivers to work with, including Terrace Marshall Jr. and Racey McMath.

LSU opens the season on Sept. 26 at home against Mississippi State.