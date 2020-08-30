Texas Tech's defense received a big boost Sunday with the addition of linebacker Colin Schooler, a graduate transfer out of Arizona.

Schooler is the FBS active leader in tackles for loss with 46, and recorded at least 90 tackles in each of his three seasons with Arizona. The 2017 Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year earned honorable mention all-league honors three times.

Both Schooler and his older brother, Brenden, a wide receiver who briefly transferred to Arizona from Oregon, announced Aug. 19 that they were entering the NCAA's transfer portal as graduate transfers. Brenden joined Texas on Friday. The Pac-12 postponed its fall season Aug. 11.

Colin Schooler has 312 career tackles, second among active FBS players behind Northwestern's Paddy Fisher. He has four career interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in 37 games.

The 6-foot-1, 229-pound Schooler is one of seven transfers Texas Tech has added for the 2020 season, including six from Power 5 programs. The Red Raiders are set to open the season Sept. 12 against Houston Baptist before hosting Texas on Sept. 26.