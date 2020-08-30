Memphis Tigers running back Kenneth Gainwell, one of the top all-purpose offensive players in college football, has decided to opt out of this season, sources at Memphis confirmed to ESPN.

Gainwell, who would have been a redshirt sophomore, rushed for 1,459 yards last season and had 610 receiving yards. He scored 16 touchdowns for the Tigers and had five plays from scrimmage of 60 yards or longer. Memphis, a member of the American Athletic Conference, opens its season Saturday at home against Arkansas State.

Go Tigers 247Sports was the first to report Sunday that Gainwell was opting out to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.

Gainwell was a second-team selection to the Associated Press' preseason All-American team earlier this month. He was the only FBS player last season to rush for more than 1,000 yards and have more than 500 receiving yards.