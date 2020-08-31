Notre Dame football attendance this fall will be limited to 20 percent or less of stadium capacity with priority going to students, the school announced Monday.

Once student ticket demand is met, Notre Dame faculty and staff will receive the remaining tickets. No fans from outside the university community will be allowed, with family members from both participating teams as the only exceptions. Capacity at the stadium is 80,795, so 20% translates to 16,159.

Tailgating will not be allowed outside Notre Dame Stadium, and all attendees must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick told ESPN in April that he didn't think the season could take place in completely empty stadiums.

"There might be a middle ground where you say, the first two games of the season, you might have to make some accommodations," he said then. "Maybe you only have students in attendance and you don't invite other fans. I couldn't see us going past a very limited example of that."

Notre Dame is set to open the season Sept. 12 against Duke at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are competing as a member of the ACC this fall.