LSU has lost another star from its championship team as defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin told the coaching staff on Monday that he plans to opt out of this college football season and begin preparing for the NFL draft, a source told ESPN.

Tigers standout receiver Ja'Marr Chase, a possible top-five pick, informed the team he was opting out on Sunday.

Sports Illustrated was first to report Shelvin's decision.

ESPN's Todd McShay ranks Shelvin as the No. 23 prospect in the 2021 draft.

Shelvin, a 6-foot-3, 346-pound redshirt junior, became a standout player on the Tigers' defense last season, totaling 39 tackles and three tackles for loss.

LSU has seen four total players opt out of the season, including defensive lineman Neil Farrell and defensive back Kary Vincent.

The defending national champion Tigers are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 26 at home against Mississippi State.