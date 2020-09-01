Texas A&M senior cornerback Elijah Blades has opted out of the 2020 season but plans to return in 2021, he announced Monday.

Blades was expected to start for the Aggies after making six starts last season following his transfer from Arizona Western Community College. He finished 2019 with 19 tackles, three pass deflections and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Blades missed the final three games last season due to injury and his absence will open up an opportunity to start opposite senior corner Myles Jones. Blades was the No. 2 overall player in the ESPN JC 50 in 2019.

Texas A&M is scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 at home against Vanderbilt.