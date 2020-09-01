Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear had his appeal granted for immediate eligibility this season, the school confirmed Tuesday.

Blackshear, who transferred in from Rutgers, had his initial waiver to play in 2020 denied. But on Tuesday, Blackshear posted a photo of himself in his Virginia Tech uniform on social media, indicating his appeal had been granted.

Blackshear should immediately help the Hokies on offense, as he is their most versatile player. Coach Justin Fuente called Blackshear "a pretty remarkable talent" on a Zoom call last month, adding he could play running back or receiver.

Blackshear played in 27 games at Rutgers, but opted to redshirt last season after playing in the first four games. He has 1,722 career yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns -- six rushing and six receiving.