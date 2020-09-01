Former Auburn starting running back JaTarvious Whitlow has transferred to FCS school Western Illinois, a team spokesperson confirmed to ESPN.

Whitlow enrolled at the school this week and had his paperwork to join the team processed Tuesday. He led Auburn in rushing in each of the past two seasons but entered the NCAA's transfer portal in February. The 6-foot, 210-pound Whitlow rushed for 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns on 306 carries and added 21 catches and a touchdown with the Tigers.

Western Illinois, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, had its fall season postponed last month. The Missouri Valley is schedule to play an eight-game season in the spring, ahead of the FCS playoffs.

Whitlow will have two seasons of eligibility left with Western Illinois.