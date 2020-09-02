Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is recovering after being shot in the face and spending two days in the hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning where police were called to the scene, found blood in the street and one shell casing. After following a trail of blood a few blocks, police located Garrett where he was then transported to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

He was released from the hospital Monday.

Haskell released a statement on social media Tuesday night thanking the first responders and medical professionals for taking care of him and announcing his recovery is going well.

There has been no new information from police on a potential suspect, but according to Cleveland.com, the Columbus Police Department incident report stated Garrett told police he encountered a man and woman "arguing and being aggressive."

According to the report, Garrett told the man to stop fighting with the woman which is then when the man turned towards Garrett, pulled out a hand gun and fired.

He was struck in the face, but as the police described it, he had a through and through gunshot wound through his cheeks. He was pronounced to be in stable condition when he was transported to the hospital and is now expected to make a full recovery.