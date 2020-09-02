Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, who was the expected starter, has decided to opt out this season over COVID-19 concerns and to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft, sources told ESPN's Mark Schlabach on Wednesday.

Newman, who came to Georgia as a graduate transfer from Wake Forest in January, started 16 games for the Demon Deacons the previous two seasons. In 2019, he completed 60.9% of his attempts for 2,868 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 574 rushing yards with six more scores.

He ranked second in the ACC in total offense with 286.8 yards per game and fifth in passing with 252.7 yards per game.

Newman is ranked No. 6 in the latest positional rankings by ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay.